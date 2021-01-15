A Malibu home belonging to popular actors and brothers Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth has sold for $4.9 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Luke, 40, Chris, 37, and Liam, 30, are best known for starring in various blockbuster superhero and other science fiction movies. Known for their close relationship, they bought the home together for $3.45 million in 2016 and listed it in September. It served as a vacation getaway and a place where the brothers, who are from Australia, could live while filming in Los Angeles.

Designed in the style of a Mexican hacienda, the 4,612-square-foot house sits on a 1.3-acre plot of land and overlooks both the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Between the three brothers, the house is actually not huge compared to the standards of many Hollywood celebrities (looking to get away from her family, Kylie Jenner bought a 15,000-square-foot mansion in April) — it has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a home theater and a sauna. The panoramic views, along with the 750-bottle wine cellar, are the main extravagances.

An indoor-outdoor space leads onto a deck with views of the ocean and landscaped grounds. A gated driveway leads up to the house and protects it from fans and passerby.

Eric Haskell of The Agency represented the Hemsworth family while Chris Cortazzo and Susan Saul of Compass worked with the buyer. Information about who that could be is concealed by a trust.

The Hemsworth brothers earned an international reputation as heartthrobs after roles in blockbuster films like Hunger Games for Liam and Thor for Chris. Luke was the first in the family to get a start in the entertainment industry through Australian soap operas. He now plays Ashley Stubbs on HBO’s Westworld.

While the Hemsworth brothers are sensationally popular in the U.S., Australia is their true home — all three have been staying there since the start of the pandemic.

