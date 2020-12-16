Celebrity actress Candice Bergen and real estate developer Marshall Rose are hoping to sell their Hamptons estate for $18 million.

Sitting on over 1.8 acres of land in East Hampton, the 4,500-square-foot estate comes with a main house and a smaller guest property. Famed architect Jaquelin T. Robertson designed the home for Rose and his first wife, Jill, in the 1980s. After Jill passed away in 1996 and he remarried, he and Bergen enlisted Robertson to significantly renovate the home in 2004.

A gated garden of tall trees and manicured lawn lead onto the main house, which has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The inside boasts an all-white, airy style full of windows looking out onto the garden while the outside has a large full-length porch, a cupola and a porch. Until his death in 2020, Robertson had considered this house one of his prize creations.

“It’s as if you’re asking me to operate on one of my own children,” he had once told Architectural Digest.

Born in Hollywood to a ventriloquist father and her mother, the fashion model Frances Bergen, Bergen began acting in the 1960s and was nominated for an Oscar for the 1979 comedy “Starting Over.” Her most famous roles include the Emmy-winning 1990s sitcom “Murphy Brown” as well as the more recent “Boston Legal” drama on ABC. Most recently, Bergen united with Meryl Streep and Dianne Wiest in “Let Them All Talk.” The HBO Max movie follows a novelist and her two best friends as they go on a cruise came out Dec. 10.

A prominent Manhattan real estate developer, Rose married Bergen in 2000 after the death of both of their first spouses. They own homes all over the country but split their time between Los Angeles and New York.

While the $18 million price tag seems high even for this type of historic East Hampton estate, the real estate market in the affluent New York enclave has exploded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, affluent buyers from the city fled there to weather out the crisis and extended their stay into the fall and winter. Home prices rose by as much as 20 percent as a result.

