New homes authorized by permits were up 17 percent year over year in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Housing construction continued to boom in the final months of 2020 — welcomed news for a housing market plagued by low supply issues.

Privately owned housing units authorized by building permits were up 17.3 percent year over year and 4.5 percent month over month, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

Lawrence Yun | NAR

Housing starts, meanwhile, were up 5.2 percent year over year and 5.8 percent month over month, with the single-family sector, in particular, popping 12 percent month over month.

“Home construction finished the year with the biggest bang since 2006 with 1.669 million units started for construction in December (annualized),” Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “That means the worst of the housing shortage could soon come to an end.”

Housing completions were up 15.9 percent from the previous month in December and up 8 percent year over year.

Despite the boom in construction, Yun was careful to clarify that the industry still has a long way to go to match housing supply with demand, especially as the housing market soars.

“For 13 straight years prior, homebuilders have been underproducing below historic norms,” Yun said. “Therefore it will take robust home construction this year and next, at a minimum, to fully supply the housing market to properly meet demand.”

“More construction also means more local job creation,” Yun added. “The housing sector looks to lead the economy in recovery in 2021.”

Email Patrick Kearns

NAR
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We are less than 1 week away from Inman Connect! Get your ticket for $99 before prices go up next week.GET YOUR TICKET×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription