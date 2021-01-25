The new tech tool is aimed at helping Compass agents manage their pipeline “from lead to active client to close.”

Compass is adding a new tool to its suite of agent-facing products. The company announced Monday the launch of a business tracking tool that integrates directly into the company’s existing technology platform.

The business tracker, which is available on desktop, iOS and Android, is “designed to help Compass agents save time by managing their pipeline from lead to active client to close, while providing a centralized view of an agent’s active leads, clients and listings.” according to a company release.

Within the tool, agents can organize their sales pipeline and manage leads, clients and listings and see potential sales volume to forecast their business, according to Compass. Agents can opt to view their entire pipeline or go in-depth about each specific client or deal.

The business tracker also integrates into other parts of the Compass platform, including the company’s customer relationship management tool (CRM), marketing materials, Compass Collections and listing insights.

Transaction management tools and business trackers have become a key component to the technology platforms that real estate brokerage and franchisors are building for their agents.

Both Keller Williams and RE/MAX have rolled out similar deal tracking tools as keystone features of their CRMs.

A number of vendors — including dotloop which is owned by Zillow and Lone Wolf — also made transaction management and business tracking tools the core of their technology offerings.

The launch of the new tool comes as Compass prepares to go public and follows the company’s recent trend of bolstering its technology offerings for agents rather than focusing on geographic expansion which was the dominating theme in the company’s earlier years.

Email Patrick Kearns