The app is centered on lead generation, providing customers with a categorized library of ready-to-share video content on a range of real estate topics, such as trends and forecasts, seller tips and neighborhood profiles.

From online showings to all-digital signings and closings, the digital transaction has fully come into its own. All month, Inman examines the companies and technologies driving this new world of digital transaction.

A video marketing app for real estate agents has announced new features for reaching leads online.

The “Smart Advertising Campaigns” series by Roomvu gives users the power to easily create video ads for social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

An Inman review of Roomvu’s overall offering will be published later this month.

The new capabilities also include video landing pages with call-to-action forms that users can link to the associated ads to capture personal information from renters, buyers and sellers.

Roomvu is centered on lead generation, providing customers with a categorized library of ready-to-share video content on a range of real estate topics, such trends and forecasts to seller tips and neighborhood profiles.

Roomvu videos are designed around each user’s market and created by an ever-growing team of local creatives. Broad-based, more universal industry topics can be chosen and promoted, as well.

Localized videos connect with data sources to automatically overlay market stats as graphics and push viewers to new custom video landing pages.

The product’s entry-level product is free for agents, and its highest monthly cost is $110. The Vancouver-based marketing proptech has more than 15,000 users to date, according to an email to Inman from CEO Sam Mehrbod.

Roomvu also includes flexible scheduling tools, floor plan creators, for-hire professional services for video production, and a photographer clearinghouse for U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

Services with market-specific data feeds are also available in New York, Denver and Miami.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.