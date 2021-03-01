The iOS and Android app About Time Tours is ready to go, seeking MLS and brokerage partnerships to streamline in-person property tours. It is the second showing alternative to be based in Bend, Oregon.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

A second home showing software solution from the city of Bend, Oregon, has emerged after industry reaction to Zillow’s acquisition of long-time category leader Showingtime skewed negative.

About Time Tours joins its neighbor, Bend-based Instashowing, in the competition to provide real estate brokerages and MLS boards an alternative to Zillow.

A press release issued by the company described the mobile app as a comprehensive solution “designed by real estate agents for real estate agents.”

The app, available for both iPhone and Android users, will integrate with multiple listing services to automate listing data input and storage according to agents’ and brokerages’ account information.

About Time Tours can also partner directly with MLSs for enterprise solutions, according to the press release. Account holders can pay monthly or annually.

The application’s experience is categorized by Schedule, Navigate, Show, Notify and Feedback.

Features include MLS data integration for map and MLS-number based search, online calendars for availability coordination and on-demand showing requests, tour route navigation, property content sharing (picture, notes, etc.), seller notifications of arrival and departure times and buyer feedback requests.

Approved and scheduled home tours are sent automatically to buyers, who can also add notes to the app as they view a home, and all customer-entered content is stored with each listing, per tour.

Company co-founder Matt McCoun said development of the app came from a need to give agents time and control back to agents.

“As a real estate agent, I found the process of scheduling home tours to be time-consuming and frustrating for all parties,” he said in the release. “By streamlining every step of the scheduling and home tour process, agents can focus on what they do best – interacting with clients and selling more homes!”

Inman is in the process of scheduling a demonstration of About Time Tours product for review.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.