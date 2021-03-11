Colorado-based brokerage The Group has launched The Group Guaranteed Offer, a Zavvie-powered platform for homesellers interested in bridge loans and all-cash offers from some of the top iBuyers including Zillow, RedfinNow and Opendoor.

“The Group Guaranteed Offer program is a one-stop-shop for Northern Colorado home sellers,” Zavvie co-founder and CEO Lane Hornung said in a prepared statement. “By offering iBuyer and Bridge options, they are leading the marketplace in serving sellers, providing all of the newest options available to sell a home, with the guidance and expertise of a trusted, knowledgeable, local agent.”

Zavvie, the self-proclaimed “Kayak of iBuying,” provides homesellers with instant offers from iBuyers HomeGo, HomeVestors, Zillow, RedfinNow, Wedgewood and Opendoor, a traditional open market offer, and a buy-before-you-sell option through EasyKnock’s MoveAbility product.

To get started, homesellers must provide their address, contact information, and insight into the condition of the interior and exterior of their home, with special emphasis on the kitchen and master bathroom. Within 72 hours, they’ll receive offers to review with their listing agent, who will begin working with the iBuyer or EasyKnock to schedule an in-person inspection or start the process for listing the home on the open market.

After the inspection, The Group said homesellers can expect iBuyer deals to close as quickly as one week; however, sellers can choose a timeline of up to 90 days. Meanwhile, EasyKnock can close a MoveAbility deal within 16 days, which includes completing a purchase agreement, due diligence review, and a six-month rental option to give sellers more time to search for a new home.

No matter what option they choose, The Group President Brandon Wells said it’s all about providing homesellers with the knowledge and agent support needed to have a successful sale.

“Homeowners would love an all-cash offer when they are ready to sell, and with The Group Guaranteed Offer, they can see what an instant all-cash offer looks as soon as they are ready to make their move,” Wells said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today, sellers have more ways they can sell their home and that’s why they want the help of an agent when making the biggest financial decision of their lives.”

Zavvie’s Offer Optimizer platform is currently used by more than 60,000 agents in 47 states and counts JPAR Real Estate, John L. Scott Real Estate, Allen Tate Realtors, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, and The Keyes Company as some of its biggest clients.

Email Marian McPherson