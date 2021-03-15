Matterport’s relationship with rooomy has advanced to providing virtually staged homes and in-app furniture purchases.

Spatial data and property visualization company Matterport and rooomy have advanced their relationship to providing virtually staged homes, according to a press release.

“Potential buyers and renters can view staged properties and more deeply understand and visualize the potential for spaces 100% virtually, anytime from any device,” the release stated.

The two companies began working together in 2017.

The intent of the partnership is to provide consumers with as immersive and realistic a home tour as possible before seeing it in person. As is typical with properties staged by rooomy, consumers can use it to also purchase the furnishings “placed” in the home.

A Redfin study from 2019 showed that “vacant homes” sell for 11,306 less and spend six more days on the market than comparable occupied homes.

Virtual staging requires considerably less investment for both agents and sellers. It’s common for listing agents to partner with interior designers, retailers and professional stagers and pay for and store furniture and homegoods for use in clients’ homes.

Virtual staging, along with digital showings, have been growing significantly over the past several quarters, spurred on by the obvious impact of a pandemic that in some markets legally prevented in-person home showings and encouraged reduced personal interaction.

“Virtual staging is one of the key services our customers consistently request,” Jay Remley, chief revenue officer of Matterport, said. “Our partnership with rooomy provides real estate professionals, home buyers or renters, and retailers with completely new ways to promote, choose, and furnish the homes they want to live in.”

Multiple providers have emerged to offer buyers ways to envision home interiors and to let listing agents better represent the highlights of a home.

Virtual staging services can be ordered by sharing a completed Matterport tour with rooomy using its standard app and proofing process. Final tours can be shared on multiple marketing channels.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.