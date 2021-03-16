This month, we’ll talk to mortgage leaders about where the market is headed and how products are evolving digitally to suit buyers’ needs now. We’ll also explore emerging alternative financing options that are changing the game for buyers and sellers. Join us for Mortgage and Alternative Financing Month.

With so many consumers jumping on the opportunity to buy the home of their dreams, agents have to be prepared to not only hold their hands throughout the process of finding said home but also educate them about financing their purchase.

On top of traditional options, homebuyers today also have a lot of financing alternatives to choose from. What are you, as an agent, doing to keep them informed? How are you acting as a point person in connecting them with the right experts and making sure they understand all facets of the homebuying experience?

That’s the question we asked you last week — and here’s what you had to say:

Connect them with lenders.

Talking to them about the benefits of lower rates.

Various.

I refer them to three different lenders and tell them to do their own research.

Information supplied by company handouts, etc.

I have a network of trusted lenders, including conventional and hard money lenders that I refer my clients to. As a Realtor, I do not advise on lending but leave it to the experts.

Providing them with the knowledge I have and then sharing a list of mortgage lenders who are local and can dive a little deeper to answer their concerns.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.