Over the course of this past year, technology was there to help in more ways than one. Things like videoconferencing and virtual tours presented a hopeful solution to our new socially distanced world. And while yes, Zoom fatigue swiftly became a bit taxing, there’s no denying the power of these digital tools and the way they’ve managed to connect us during a pandemic that would’ve otherwise pushed us apart.

Last week, in keeping with the digital theme of the month, we asked you to share your best experiences with technology. So, here’s how these programs and apps helped you (and continues to) get work done.

I’ve been a Realtor for 30 years. Tech saved the day when I sent an offer for signature from my cell in my car using zipForm and DocuSign six years ago! It was accepted!

I started using a new tool called Mevi here in Denver, Colorado. I was able to write an offer and send it to my clients in less than five minutes at the showing.

I use Carbonite to back up my files, photos and video. When the time came to sell the home that my clients had purchased a few years ago, I needed the files. Thankfully, tech saved the day!

