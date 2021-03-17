This month, we’ll talk to mortgage leaders about where the market is headed and how products are evolving digitally to suit buyers’ needs now. We’ll also explore emerging alternative financing options that are changing the game for buyers and sellers. Join us for Mortgage and Alternative Financing Month.

From saving up for a down payment to qualifying for a loan to navigating today’s many alternative financing options, there are so many challenges that crop up on the journey to homeownership.

That’s, of course, on top of the host of credit mistakes that inexperienced homebuyers can make while purchasing their new digs. (As Carl Medford wrote on Inman last week, it’s not completely uncommon for clients to apply for new credit, make large purchases and close bank accounts as they’re about to close a deal.)

So, this week, we want to ask our readers about the common obstacles — complications, misunderstandings and mistakes — that clients often face as they navigate the mortgage process. What is situation you’ve tsk-tsked over, had to help resolve or untangle recently? How did you overcome these obstacles?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.