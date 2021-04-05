Every spring, we dive into the same tradition — clearing out the old and organizing the new. If you’re ready to dust the cobwebs off your business and reorganize your work life for the better, here are a few tips to get you started.

Performing a spring-cleaning often brings a feeling of renewed energy and freshness. With winter behind us, spring is the perfect time for real estate agents to revamp business practices, declutter listings, reorganize and take a leap forward into a prosperous new season.

So, if you’re ready to “spring-clean” your business and head into summer with a fresh perspective and a clean plate, I’ve outlined a few tips you’ll find useful as a real estate agent.

1. Start with your workspace

One of the best ways to start spring cleaning is by decluttering your files, both in person and digitally. Doing this also helps organize the mind, and it gives a positive, renewed energy to your business.

I recommend cleaning out unnecessary papers that may have piled up over the past few weeks, and don’t forget to file away essential documents that are important for records and make room for new pressing items. Try making it a habit to do this at the close of each week so you can kick-start your Monday with a clean, organized workspace.

While eliminating nonessential day-to-day items, don’t forget your online systems. Given that so much of our work being done in the digital space, make sure to spring-clean your database, email network, computer and mobile devices.

Go through your inbox, delete files from your “desktop” folder, and get your database of clients organized. The list could go on, but these are recommended places to start to ensure you can easily access key files needed day in and day out.

2. Clean up your habits

I like to use springtime as an opportunity to make a positive change in business habits. Choose one bad habit, like a messy desk, and make a serious effort to keep it clean each day.

This is a simple way to turn a negative habit into a positive one — and ultimately make your business more efficient. By never letting a paper on your desk go unfiled or by taking immediate action on to-dos and not procrastinating, pesky bad habits will no longer get in the way of your productivity and performance this year.

3. Organize your clientele

Clients are the core to any real estate professional’s business. You take great measures to gain clients and maintain these relationships. That said, taking time to organize clients is one of the most important items on my spring to-do list each year.

I recommend segmenting your client database into categories and taking the time to update each one with new notes. Consider organizing clients into categories for a more efficient record system. Keeping your clients well organized in one system will allow you to serve them at an even higher standard, and of course, it’ll make you more productive when connecting with them in the long run.

Finally, evaluate your attitude. With winter behind us and brighter days ahead, take a moment to reflect on your last few months of business and envision where you want to be by the end of the year.

Evaluate the areas of business where you see the most reward and feel most fulfilled, and reflect on all you’ve done to get to where you are today. Your mindset is a powerful tool to spring your business to greater heights this season and keep you on track to achieve all the goals you set at the start of the year.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.