Podcasts are an easy way of injecting inspiration into your everyday life. Here are a handful of podcasts that can serve as great pick-me-ups throughout your day — especially when motivation runs dry.

If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale and save 50% on your Select subscription.

If you’re in need of some inspiration or continuous motivation, listening to podcasts can be a great resource for personal growth. Whether driving to and from listing appointments, during my daily workout or when closing deals at the office, I enjoy listening to a podcast to get my mind and energy ready for the day ahead.

It has been continuously proven that manifesting a positive mindset is incredibly important when it comes to being successful in any business — but it’s especially paramount in the business of luxury real estate.

In our industry, being told “no” is the norm, so cultivating mental strength while remaining inspired and driven is a delicate but necessary balance in order to achieve success. A few of my favorite inspiring podcasts include:

1. The Tony Robbins Podcast

It’s no secret that Tony Robbins has been a huge inspiration and influence in my life. In his podcast, he shares insightful lessons, interviews some of the most successful people in the world and gives you access to his proven strategies for success.

Whether you’re looking to take your business to the next level or deepen your relationships — both old and new — Tony is an incredible resource and guide.

2. The DIGS Influencer Podcast

DIGS Magazine launched its Influencers Podcast in 2019, and I’ve enjoyed tuning in each week to hear from some of the most prominent leaders in our industry.

I’ve also had the distinct honor of being featured on the podcast and enjoy hearing from many of my fellow colleagues at The Agency who have also shared their stories through this channel.

3. Think and Grow Rich

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill has quickly become one of my favorite books of all time. On the podcast version of this bestseller, excerpts from each chapter are highlighted, offering invaluable insight and actionable steps in order to improve your life and live more abundantly.

4. Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations

Oprah is one of the most inspiring and pioneering forces in our world. Her podcast invites listeners to discover and connect on a deeper level with the world around them. Her unique conversations with global leaders, industry titans and celebrities always inspire me, and reinforce positivity and a growth mindset every day.

5. Impact Theory by Tom Bilyeu

I love listening to Impact Theory and learning from the world’s highest achievers. The podcast is hosted by Tom Bilyeu, the co-founder of Quest Nutrition, and he dives into the mindsets of many of the most successful people in the world, unlocking the tools and knowledge we need as listeners to reach our potential and impact the world.

6. The Joe Rogan Experience

Hosted by comedian Joe Rogan, this longform podcast is great to listen to on long car rides, as Joe interviews his guests for up to two hours at a time. I enjoy listening to his in-depth interviews, and learning from the experiences of the interesting and influential people he speaks with.

Overall, podcasts are an easy way of injecting inspiration and motivation in your everyday life. The above mentioned podcasts have enriched my daily routine and contribute to setting a positive tone for whatever situation or obstacle I may be facing that day. I highly recommend checking out these podcasts when in need of a boost of inspiration.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.