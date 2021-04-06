We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

If you’re looking for more inventory, there’s no easier way to find it than picking up the phone. In this hot seller’s market, many people are selling today who didn’t think they would for a few more years simply because they want to take advantage of this market — and its escalating home prices.

As agents, take time to place calls and offer a free equity analysis to homeowners. Most people’s homes are worth more than they even realize, and it’s an excellent way to get your foot in the door.