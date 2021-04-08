Marketing your brand in today’s world is continuously evolving and has become more dynamic than ever. Here are a few strategies and tactics to keep in mind as you move through 2021.

We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world. Get full access to the series for 50 percent off here.

In 2021, the way people live and work has shifted dramatically. The changes we’ve all had to make as a result of the pandemic have impacted how we market to our clients and target audiences.

With a saturated market, consumer behavior evolving daily and lives being lived online more than ever, we have had to pivot with regards to the marketing tactics we utilize to effectively reach our consumers. Collective social consciousness has also propelled marketers to adjust their strategies in order to reflect the global zeitgeist.

With so many twists and turns made in 2020, the marketing landscape has evolved — possibly forever. Here are 10 marketing tactics to keep in mind as you moved forward into 2021.

Don’t avoid hot-button issues

Avoiding hot-button issues may have been the marketing mentality for years, but in 2021, this concept is no more. Consumers are looking for brands to be socially aware and take a stand, whether that’s through innovative marketing campaigns or their brand philosophy. Shying away from hot topics and issues is no longer an option.

Virtual will remain

During the pandemic, there was a huge rise and reliance on virtual events as marketers. While audiences may be feeling digital fatigue, I suspect there will still be a place for virtual events and experiences even after the pandemic passes and in-person events resume.

Intimate, topical online get-togethers will remain popular as audiences have enjoyed unparalleled access to experts and virtual communities during the pandemic.

Engage before, during and after

Building communities and engagement will be at the forefront in 2021, with an emphasis on not only engaging with audiences before and during an event, but after as well.

Fostering meaningful connections between organizations and audiences while finding better ways to connect with them long after an event has ended will be top of mind for marketers. That can be through omnichannel messaging or other thoughtful touch points.

Customer first

Customer service and consumer-focused marketing will be top of mind in 2021. Putting the consumer at the center of your marketing strategy will propel your brand forward and separate you from competitors.

At The Agency, we pride ourselves on providing white-glove service throughout the buying and selling process, and will continue to strive for a seamless and unmatched customer service experience for our clients.

Immersive technology

Leveraging immersive technology like artificial intelligence to reach and market to buyers was invaluable in 2020 and will continue to be throughout 2021.

AI and predictive analytics have increasingly replaced A/B testing to help develop and guide creative marketing decisions and is more cost-effective and efficient to utilize when predicting trends and providing clear guidance on what will be most impactful to audiences.

AI has been incredibly important and successful for us at The Agency as we continue to pour into the cutting-edge technology we offer to our agents and clients.

Conversations will drive content marketing

Real human conversation and interaction will drive content marketing in 2021. Audiences today are seeking authentic experiences with brands and want to feel involved in the decision-making process. Having open communication with target audiences and having those conversations drive the marketing content will be key.

Social marketing works

Relying on social media marketing will continue to trend in 2021. It has been proven that utilizing platforms like Facebook and Instagram still resonates with consumers and is one of the most effective ways to market to audiences. Reaching consumers through collaborations with influencers and targeted podcasts is also beneficial.

Strategic partnerships

Partnering with like-minded brands and organizations that appeal to your target audience will continue to be an effective marketing tactic this year. These types of joint ventures are a great way to grow your brand’s presence and establish trust.

At The Agency, we enjoy aligning with organizations and services that mirror our brand’s philosophy such as our partnership with GiveBack Homes, Knock Home Swap and the Los Angeles Union Rescue Mission.

Video content

Producing quality video content for your organization is crucial when marketing to your target audience. Video allows for higher engagement with consumers and builds trust. Hosting video content on a platform such as YouTube enables your business to have greater SEO and can be used to promote and educate your audience while also entertaining them.

At The Agency, we rely heavily on video in order to fully illustrate the lifestyle afforded at many of our spectacular listings and developments.

Personalized and interactive content

Customers are looking for brands they can trust to meet their personal needs and make their lives easier. Stagnant or generic content is no longer enough. Interactive content is more engaging and will be required from consumers for true engagement.

At The Agency, we rely on deep data insights and machine learning to deliver true personalized value to our clients. We also leverage fun and engaging content such as quizzes and polls on social media, augmented reality tools such as virtual staging, embedded calculators, and 360-degree property video tours.

To conclude, marketing your brand in today’s world is continuously evolving and has become more dynamic than ever. Leveraging technology and social media to grow your business and brand has proven to be invaluable as the state of the world continues to change. I look forward to seeing how 2021 unfolds and what new opportunities arise to drive and market brands.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.