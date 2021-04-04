As any agent will tell you, video creation should have a special place in your marketing plan. Although it might seem intimidating at first, you’ll quickly learn there are easy and cheap ways to level up your video game. Here are all the tools you’ll need — from basic to pro.

Your ability to create engaging video content is now more important than ever. When I first started using video in my business, I was overwhelmed. I wondered: How do I start shooting videos?

What is important, and what is irrelevant about shooting good videos? How do I edit those videos? How do I get exposure for my videos? In case you’re wondering the same thing, here are 20 video creation tools that will help you take your video marketing to a new level.

1. Your smartphone is all you need

The iPhone is an amazing tool that boasts really high-quality video, and the audio gets better every time the company releases a new version. Don’t get overwhelmed by where to start. Your iPhone or latest version of a smartphone is all you need to get started producing engaging video content.

Quality video creation is really broken into four sections. These include the video recording device, the lighting quality, the audio quality, and editing and distribution. I will break down entry level tools and also include expert level tools for each of these categories.

Recording

2. BombBomb is the Bomb

Bombbomb gives you the ability to send personalized video emails. It also integrates a screen record section that allows your face to be in a small portion of the screen while you’re sharing.

The screen record function gave me the ability to review contracts, record personalized video and provide video CMA reports where I review the numbers right on my laptop. In short, Bombbomb is one of the most effective video tools I’ve used to personalize quick videos and record my screen.

3. Zoom has more functions than just meetings

Zoom has become the new norm for many of us. But why not use Zoom to record an interview with local influential people your clients or potential future clients would find interesting?

Instead of giving a report on the school system, interview the superintendent of schools or a local principal. Instead of speaking about the low crime rate in your area, interview the local sheriff. Instead of talking about the local housing boom, interview the head of the local building department. Don’t just settle for just meetings with Zoom. It can be an effective tool for interviews as well.

4. The Sony A7III Camera is all you could ever need

The Sony A7III is the camera we use to produce crisp video quality and enhance our videos with professional backdrops like blurred backgrounds. The cameras with lens will cost around $2,500, but when you are ready to go to the next level, it’s a great investment.

Audio

5. A lapel mic for iPhones improves quality at a low cost

A simple lapel mic with a 10-foot cord that plugs directly into your iPhone will help improve your audio quality when shooting video. These mics run about $20 and are readily available on Amazon.

6. The Saramonic Blink 500 wireless lapel mic is great for flexibility

The Saramonic Blink 500 comes in a lapel mic wireless set with two mics. This mic provides you an opportunity to shoot with great audio quality while moving around or from a distance.

It also provides flexibility for great audio quality while interviewing someone or having two people on camera at once. The Saramonic Blink 500 setup runs around $200 depending on when and where you buy it.

7. Sennheiser MKE 600 boom mic provides studio-quality audio

This boom microphone provides tremendous quality when we are in controlled environments. The setup includes a tripod with a boom stick that holds the microphone. The entire setup runs around $500.

There is a noticeable difference in audio quality when using the boom mic, so if you are looking for top-quality audio, this is the way to go.

Lighting

8. Natural light is always the best light

Lighting really boils down to having any natural light in the room facing you instead of behind you. To avoid shadowing, always face a window. Natural lighting is what we use in as many videos as possible.

9. Clip-on selfie ring lights are not just for teenagers

Clip-on selfie ring lights attach to your phone or your laptop with a hole that puts the camera lens in the middle of the small ring. They have multiple settings, and they are great for controlling light when you are in a room with harsh overhead lighting or a dim room.

This is also a handy tool to have for Zoom calls on your laptop. They can be readily found on Amazon and are usually priced under $20.

10. Soft box lights are a great next step

The next step we took in lighting was purchasing a set of two soft box lights, which are what you see in a lot of photography studios. They provide the ability to offset lighting, and they run around $80 on Amazon. If you are looking for a great mid-priced lighting solution, this could be your answer.

11. Tripod large selfie ring light provides exceptional options

These large ring lights are approximately 6 feet tall, and the camera or phone sits in the middle of the ring, providing light directly in front of you. These lights have multiple settings offering exceptional options no matter where you shoot. It typically runs around $80, and it’s the go-to light at the moment.

Postproduction

12. Fiverr.com can make you look like a pro

Fivver.com is a site that provides you the option to find high-quality intro bumpers and outro bumpers for your videos. For $5, you can have branded bumpers that give your videos a high-end feel for a very low cost.

Fivver.com is also a great place to find inexpensive editors if you are not looking to edit your own videos. It’s hard to beat the low expense and the high impact Fivver.com provides for your video quality enhancement.

13. Videolicious is just what the iPhone editor ordered

Videolicious is an app for your iPhone that makes video editing easy. I use this tool for video walkthroughs of houses and showing neighborhood amenities to out-of-town buyers.

The app easily blends multiple videos together, has background music options, provides the ability to add text and includes many other features. I love its ease of use, too.

14. Epidemic Sound provides the best background tracks

One of the biggest enhancements to video can be background music. We use Epidemic Sound to find royalty-free music that we use as background music or as intro and outro tracks.

There are a few options on pricing, but we pay $15 per month for our usage level. The availability on Epidemic Sound is outstanding, and it’s our go-to when we’re looking to take a video to the next level.

15. Camtasia makes editing easy

When I first started editing my own videos, I used Camtasia on my PC, and I found it extremely easy to learn and use. This editing tool was well worth the $249 I paid for it when I first started.

I still use my Camtasia editing software when I need a quick edit instead of waiting on our videographer to make an edit for me.

16. Apple iMovie is an amazing free editing tool for Apple users

Apple iMovie provides amazing editing options, and it’s free on Apple products. If you are looking for a great editing solution with tons of flexibility, iMovie is a great option.

17. Adobe Premier Pro is our go-to for top-quality editing

Adobe Premiere Pro is simply the best editing software our team has been able to find. The options are endless, and the integration with other software puts it head and shoulders above anything else we have used.

Adobe Premiere Pro runs about $250 per year — but it’s well worth the cost if you want best breed of editing software.

Publishing

18. Keywords Everywhere takes the guesswork out

Keywords Everywhere is a browser add-on that gives you the ability to see how many people are searching a specific topic on YouTube monthly. This allows you to research whether there will be interest in your video before you ever shoot it.

It also tells you the cost-per-click (CPC) advertisers pay for this search term. This helps identify potentially profitable topics to cover in your videos as well. For $10, I get great search capabilities that have lasted me for months. It’s a great investment to identify the video topics your clients want to see.

19. TubeBuddy provides optimized titles and tags on YouTube

TubeBuddy is a browser extension for YouTube that provides advanced keyword research. I use TubeBuddy to help me identify the ideal title and tags for YouTube. TubeBuddy analyzes and ranks your titles based on search volume and competition. This scoring system provides a great way to know how your video will perform before you even shoot it.

When adding tags to your YouTube video, TubeBuddy ranks the best and most effective tags for your video. TubeBuddy has a free option, but I upgraded to the roughly $15-per-month option due to the tremendous results I’ve seen since using this great tool.

20. Publish your videos everywhere

The best videos in the world need exposure to be effective. Make sure you are publishing your videos everywhere you can. Utilize YouTube and all your social media outlets.

You are one viral video away from seeing your business explode. Take action on video creation, and the results will follow.

Jimmy Burgess is the Chief Growth Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Facebook or Instagram.