Building long-lasting relationships with clients takes care and consistency. Here are a few of the ways we have nurtured and built loyalty among our clients.

To ensure the growth of your business and personal brand, building a loyal client base is crucial. Though generating new business and clients is paramount, fostering and nurturing existing relationships is even more critical.

The biggest compliment in the luxury real estate business is when an existing client refers you to a friend or family member. That gesture means you’ve truly done an excellent job. Building long-lasting relationships with clients takes care and consistency.

1. Provide outstanding customer service

Providing outstanding customer service is the cornerstone to building long-lasting relationships with clients. The client should always feel that we have their best interest at heart and that we are protecting them and advising them every step of the way during the buying or selling process. We are all on the same team, and the client should know and feel that.

2. Be available

We always make ourselves available to clients no matter what. We also make it a priority to answer calls, texts and emails promptly. Being accessible to your clients ensures they know we are there for them and are happy to serve as a sounding board no matter the day or time.

3. Be honest

In the business of luxury real estate, especially when working with high-net-worth individuals, it’s easy to be a people-pleaser.

However, we have found that clients want you to be truthful and honest. If the home isn’t the perfect fit or is not priced correctly, it’s essential to stand up and tell them the truth.

In turn, they’ll appreciate the honesty and know you have their best interest in mind.

4. Respect

We treat all of our clients with equal respect — no matter how big their budget is or their social status. When clients work with us, we give them 100 percent of our attention and go above and beyond for them.

5. Ask for feedback

Getting feedback from your clients is a great way to continue growing and evolving your business and service strategy. We love hearing directly from our existing clients what worked and what didn’t during the buying and selling process. It also helps us provide even better customer service and offer a bespoke experience the next time we work together.

To conclude, building client loyalty and long-lasting relationships is part of what makes our job so enriching. Providing clients with incredible customer service, hearing their feedback and having their best interest at heart will ensure an enduring relationship that can turn into new business should they choose to refer you to friends and family.

We are so grateful to our clients who have trusted us with their real estate needs and look forward to building those relationships throughout the years.