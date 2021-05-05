CEO Glenn Kelman said Wednesday that the company is “just about hitting on all cylinders” after hiring more agents and lenders in the second half of 2020.

Online brokerage and portal Redfin revealed Wednesday that it brought in $268 million in revenue during the first three months of 2021, notching another quarter in which the company handily beat expectations.

Redfin’s revenues between January and March represent a 40 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020. Heading into Wednesday’s earnings report, analysts had expected the company to reveal $253.68 million in revenue, which would have represented a year-over-year increase of 32.8 percent.

The company also reported a net loss of $36 million, which is down from $60 million in the first quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Redfin reported a net profit of $14 million.

In the report, CEO Glenn Kelman said that “after scrambling in the second half of 2020 to hire enough agents and lenders to handle a pandemic-driven surge in demand, Redfin is just about hitting on all cylinders.”

“A bull housing market has boosted our growth,” Kelman added during a call Wednesday afternoon with investors.

Redfin stock began Wednesday trading at just over $66 per share, but fell to just under $62 in the hours leading up to the company’s earnings report. That’s down for the week and month, and from the high of mid February, when shares were trading at more than $96.

Following the release of Wednesday’s earnings report, Redfin shares mostly held steady in after hours trading.

The company’s market cap as of the end of the business day Wednesday was about $6.4 billion.

Redfin has been a perennial earnings season victor in recent quarters. Most recently, in February, the company revealed that it was able to ride the hot housing market to achieve better-than-expected revenues in the final three months of 2020. It was the fourth straight quarter the company managed to surpass expectations.

In Wednesday’s report, Redfin painted an overall positive picture of company health. Among other things, Redfin now claims “1.14 percent of U.S. existing home sales by value in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 21 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.”

Redfin also saw average monthly users to its website and mobile app climb 30 percent year-over-year to hit 46 million, according to the report.

