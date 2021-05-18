A month after announcing its 30th market, Opendoor is well on its way to meeting its 42-market goal with the launch of services in Northern Colorado, Colorado Springs and Kansas City, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Rob Reiling

“After launching in St. Louis last month, Opendoor continues its momentum in Missouri as well as bringing services to Kansas with the launch of the Kansas City market,” Opendoor Head of City Operation Rob Reiling said in a press release. “The area stands out for movers and was recently ranked as one of the best U.S. cities to live in.”

“Today’s launch also builds on our existing presence in Colorado, with an expansion to Northern Colorado—including Fort Collins, Boulder and Greeley, as well as Colorado Springs, which is reportedly seeing an influx of young movers this year,” he added.

Starting Tuesday, consumers can take advantage of Opendoor’s two homeselling services. Homesellers can request an all-cash offer from Opendoor after providing their address and completing a questionnaire. After accepting the offer, homesellers will complete a video walkthrough to identify any necessary repairs.

Sellers can choose their own closing date and can decide to reject the offer any time before closing. “When you sell to Opendoor, there are no unforeseen costs and complete transparency in the sale so you can feel confident about avoiding surprises,” Megan Meyer Toolson, Opendoor’s chief customer officer, told Inman in February.

Homesellers also have the option of listing their home on the open market through Opendoor, which includes a $10,000 interest-free advance for repairs and a five percent flat fee.

Including the rollout of operations in Northern Colorado, Colorado Springs and Kansas City, Opendoor is now in 33 markets across the United States. To date, Opendoor has closed more than 90,000 transactions.

iBuyers | Opendoor
