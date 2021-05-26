Eight brokerages have partnered to launch the Virginia Beach Buyer Graph, which hosts real-time anonymized buyer data and habits.

RealScout has added its 15th Buyer Graph cohort in Virginia Beach, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Eight local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

In addition to displaying real-time listing and sales data, the Buyer Graph includes a heat map that displays past and current buyer patterns, such as the most popular neighborhoods and property types. Agents and brokers can also view data-driven listing price suggestions, and see how price adjustments could impact buyer demand.

“In this hyper-competitive market, Rose and Womble is proud to partner with RealScout to offer our clients and sales associates one of the best technology platforms in the marketplace,” said Rose and Womble General Manager Ron Foresta, who is one of the Virginia Beach Buyer Graph founding partners. “This will help in both home selection for buyers and home valuation for sellers.”

“We are excited to partner with RealScout, as we are always looking to align with forward-thinking tech opportunities that can assist us in providing the most excellent client service experience,” founding partner Garrett Realty Partners Managing Broker Lindsay Pennington added.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American, ERA Real Estate Professionals, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Long & Foster, Realty ONE Group Momentum, and RE/MAX Peninsula are also founding partners. Additional brokerages can join the Graph by contacting RealScout, the announcement explained.

“Our latest buyer graph is anchored by a diverse mix of franchises and independents,” RealScout President and Co-Founder Andrew Flachner said. “Brokers and agents from all types of companies recognized the benefits of bringing actionable, real-time demand data to their clients in a hot market.”

Since its launch, RealScout has built an impressive group of Buyer Graph members. Nearly 40 percent of the real estate brokerage executives represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 list have joined the initiative, according to a previous Inman article.

RealScout also has Buyer Graphs in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; East Bay, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California; Denver and Northern Colorado; as well as Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and throughout New England.

Email Marian McPherson