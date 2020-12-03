RealScout’s Buyer Graph platform, a data-powered tool that provides brokerages a unique insight into anonymized buyer habits, is coming to the Tahoe and Reno, Nevada, area, thanks to a new partnership between eight of the region’s top brokerages.

More than a dozen regions across the country now have access to the proprietary tool created by the San Francisco-based real estate technology company RealScout.

Brokers and agents, traditionally have relied on historical transaction data — and hearsay — to measure demand, according to Andrew Flachner, the president and co-founder of RealScout. But in an uncertain, pandemic-influenced market full of pent-up demand, the Buyer Graph provides more real-time updates.

“Now, Buyer Graph participants in the Tahoe/Reno markets can directly examine the specifics and magnitude of the intensifying home search activity there,” Flachner said in a statement. “Communicating these findings with clients allows for a more data-driven approach to pricing and marketing a listing in a dynamic market.”

In the wake of the pandemic’s impact on the housing market, RealScout has been evolving its Buyer Graph tool to meet the changing needs of brokerages. The tool can now utilize pooled and anonymized buyer activity data to show where buyer attention is concentrated and how those concentrations have changed over time, according to RealScout.

Brokerages can also see how small tweaks to list price can change the number of buyers looking in that specific price point.

The aim of RealScout’s Buyer Graph is to helping listing agents engage their seller clients with data to back up pricing strategies, and give buyer’s agents insight into what kind of competition their clients might be facing.

The initial brokerage partners launching the Buyer Graph in the Reno and Tahoe area are Carr Long Real Estate; Chase International Real Estate; Dickson Realty; Engel & Völkers; Intero Real Estate Services; Nevada Home Connections; Realty ONE Group Eminence and Tahoe Mountain Realty.

Intero Real Estate Services was also one of the founding members of the East Bay Buyer Graph.

“Agents in our San Francisco Bay Area offices have been raving about the Buyer Graph tools since our launch last November,” Derek Overbey, vice president of technology and marketing at Intero Real Estate Services, said in a statement. “Our agents in Tahoe and Reno are excited that now they, too, can utilize the Buyer Graph tools to provide real-time, deep market insights to their clients.”

Email Patrick Kearns