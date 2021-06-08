Next week is going to be a celebration! It’s been a year since we kicked off virtual Inman Connect events, and we’ve put together our best lineup of speakers ever. Join pivotal leaders from our industry and thousands of your peers for three days of actionable takeaways and insights. You have to be there!

REGISTER HERE

This Connect lineup includes discussions about the inventory crisis, marketing strategies that work in this red-hot-market, the “new normal” and what that means for your job, real estate finance, market forecasts and so much more.

Here’s a sneak peek of just some of the leaders taking the Connect stage:

Carl Liebert’s Inman debut

The new CEO of KWx comes from outside the industry, but he’s gotten a crash course already. He’ll talk to Brad Inman about leadership, lessons learned from the world beyond real estate and what’s next for Keller Williams. And you can bet that Brad will throw out a few curveball questions, too.

Tracking what’s next for the newly public Compass with Robert Reffkin

This will be the first appearance that Reffkin — founder and CEO of Compass — makes at Inman Connect since his company went public in April. He’ll reflect on where successful ideas come from, how-tos for scaling a profitable business and what comes next for this giant brokerage.

Eric Wu’s return to the virtual Inman stage

Eric Wu, co-founder and CEO of Opendoor, is back to answer the most pressing questions about the changes being brought to iBuying and the entire real estate transaction. Will real estate transactions ever be a one-stop shop? Will buying and selling a home finally be as simple as booking a flight?

Insights from Ryan Schenider on defending Realogy’s leadership position

Realogy has long established itself as an industry leader with many successful brands under its umbrella. Its portfolio includes Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s International Realty, Century21, Corcoran Group and more. How is Realogy defending its place in the industry? Schneider will explain.

What’s new in second-home and luxury real estate

Mauricio Umansky (CEO, The Agency) and Austin Alison (co-founder, Pacaso) join Clelia Peters to discuss how the second-home market has skyrocketed and transformed over the past year, and what the best luxury agents are doing to capitalize on this boom.

Adam Contos talks about the role data plays in RE/MAX’s evolving strategy

The CEO of RE/MAX joins Clelia Peters to update us on his firm’s evolving strategy and how data is guiding the business. Contos is a straight shooter who always speaks his mind.

A special segment with Wendy Papasan on tips and tricks to boost your profitability

As the founder of the Papasan Properties Group at Keller Williams, Wendy Papasan recognizes the importance of the bottom line. Tune in for a detailed presentation on how to be more efficient and profitable this year and into the future.

That’s just seven speakers and seven sessions from our agenda. We’ve got much more lined up, and you won’t want to miss it.

Reserve your spot today!