Sara Gore will continue hosting NBC’s “Open House” and “New York Live” while working as an agent for the company’s Signature Division.

Longtime real estate TV host Sara Gore is the latest agent to join Ryan Serhant’s new brokerage.

The host of the Emmy Award-winning NBC show “Open House” since 2007, Gore has spent over 3,000 hours touring some of New York’s most lavish properties on camera. She will continue hosting the show as well as co-hosting “New York Live,” another NBC program specializing in pop culture and entertainment, while simultaneously working for Serhant’s Signature division specializing in sales worth in excess of $10 million.

“I’m beyond excited, I’m so thrilled,” Gore told Inman. “I am constantly on real estate sites even when not covering it for my show [to the point that] it has become a healthy obsession. I couldn’t be happier to be joining Ryan and the team at SERHANT because they’ve been so welcoming and so wonderful.”

A fellow real estate TV host, Serhant was propelled into fame as an agent on “Million Dollar Listing New York” beginning in 2012. In September 2020, he broke away from 10 years at “Nest Seekers International” and started building out the team at his own namesake brokerage.

“Sara Gore knows luxury real estate; every week she takes us all on a tour of some of the most impressive and extraordinary homes across the U.S.,” Serhant said in a statement. “The Signature division of our company specializes in the sale of ultra-luxury properties and offers a premium experience for our clients. We’re so excited to welcome Sara to SERHANT.; her knowledge of high-end real estate, as well as staging and design, will serve our Signature clients well.”

In her new role, Gore will work with ultra-high-net-worth clients looking to buy properties in New York — showing the homes but, naturally, off-camera. Gore told Inman that her experience with the show has led to an extensive knowledge of the types of homes that wealthy New Yorkers want as well as a thorough understanding of the market.

“I look forward to diving deeper into the world that I have been entrenched in for the past 14 years,” Gore said. “It’s just a new aspect of it but the luxury real estate market is where I feel comfortable. It feels like home to me.”

