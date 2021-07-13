Digital closing and title startup Qualia announced Tuesday that it has beefed up its technology offerings in a bid to let users automate and secure more of their work.

The new automations are all part of the company’s user platform Qualia Connect. According to a statement, they include a new feature that allows businesses to create more customized and automatic communications for their clients. The statement adds that the feature “eliminates any time spent repeatedly drafting and sending the messages manually.”

Other new features Qualia is rolling out include more options to carry out remote closings, as well as two-factor authentication to minimize the risk of wire fraud and cyber attacks. Still another feature will allow title and escrow companies to automate more parts of their workflow, such as accepting new business.

The statement adds that the features “arrive during a record housing market to enable title & escrow businesses to maximize their efficiency and expand their delivery of digital closing experiences.”

While these features will be most notable to existing Qualia users, they highlight the increasing push to digitize various aspects of the real estate buying and selling process. Qualia itself has been a pioneer in that effort — the company has said it wants to create an Amazon-like closing experience — though a slew of other firms such as Notarize, DocuSign, Snapdocs and many others are actively working to move traditionally analog parts of the real estate transaction online.

In Tuesday’s statement on the new automation features, Qualia Vice President of Customer Success Brian Thome said company research earlier this year showed that “53 percent of recent homebuyers reported they selected their real estate agent due to a differentiated level of service around the closing.” The new features have consequently made it easier for real estate professionals “to deliver the experience their clients are demanding.”

“The current record housing market,” Thome added, “has certainly heightened expectations for what the homebuying experience should be.”

