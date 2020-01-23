Weichert has announced the launch of myWeichert, a companywide technology platform developed in conjunction with Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE.

The innovative offering is designed to support Weichert’s 13,000 agents in lead capture and cultivation and empower brokers to bolster business performance and support one-on-one coaching efforts.

The company sought to implement the solution as part of its mandate to support agent insight and expertise with the power of today’s latest web-based, AI-driven digital solutions. They call it a “best of both worlds approach.”

The platform solution will uniformly support a myriad of business functions but will primarily provide Weichert agents with a distinct lead capture advantage, especially important as the company’s franchise division, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., continues to grow.

Top producers and new agents alike are often swayed to leave and join brands by the technological benefits offered by brokers.

“Tech is a ‘must-have’ for firms when looking at franchise opportunities,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., in the press release. “Weichert invested resources in developing a comprehensive technology platform and included that in the affiliation, which saves our franchisees time and money … it will help them elevate their effectiveness and improve their efficiency by solving some of the biggest sales challenges.”

In addition to consistent outreach and follow-up tools, myWeichert will offer a scalable, mobile-ready customer relationship management (CRM) solution, thanks to the flexibility of kvCORE.

Inside Real Estate worked diligently to match the needs of Weichert, along the way finding challenges that led to better, more agile solutions, according to the release.

The company found that kvCORE offered everything it was seeking while in the process of considering an in-house solution. Namely, the ability to deploy tech across the enterprise, a unique challenge for large real estate brands, led Weichert to kvCORE.

Critical to the jointly-developed myWeichert was embedding Weichert’s unique brand offerings, including a seamless integration with the Weichert Way selling system and Weichert Tools, the release stated.

Joe Skousen, president of Inside Real Estate, said his team is thrilled to experience the launch of myWeichert, given the depth of the new relationship and resulting innovations.

“Together, we’ve customized our flagship platform to the Weichert brand and culture,” he said. “The result is a differentiated tech ecosystem that gives their entire organization a ‘best of both worlds’ advantage.”

