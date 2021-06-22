The Corcoran Group’s newest affiliate has launched in North Carolina.

Based in Charlotte, Corcoran HM Properties is the brand’s twelfth affiliate, and its first in the Tar Heel State.

In early 2020, The Corcoran Group started the Corcoran Affiliate Network. The first affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, launched in February and merged Zephyr Real Estate in San Francisco and Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which serves the Lake Tahoe and Reno markets.

Since then, 11 others have launched in markets across the United States, including Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Northern Florida, Hawaii, New York’s Westchester and now, North Carolina.

HM Properties is a luxury real estate brokerage that was founded in 2006 by Valerie Mitchener. It is home to over 115 agents across three offices and serves the Charlotte region.

Valerie Mitchener

“The decision to affiliate with Corcoran was an easy one and I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Mitchener said in a statement. “Investing in our agents and their success has always been our top priority and I can’t think of a better way to emphasize this than by joining forces with one of the industry’s most recognized and innovative brands. From Corcoran’s sophisticated agent tools to their best-in-class marketing and unparalleled in-house support, I look forward to collaborating with a group of like-minded real estate leaders who share my vision for the future.”

Through the affiliates network, Corcoran HM Properties will have access to the Corcoran brand, resources including training and marketing tools, and a wider network within the industry and among consumers.

“Launching Corcoran HM Properties is a big milestone for our brand as we expand our footprint along the Eastern Seaboard and continue to grow our broader affiliate network,” Corcoran President and CEO, Pamela Liebman said.

