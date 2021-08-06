In this edition of The Real Word, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss a growing number of sellers who use spy cams during showings, the slowing down of bidding wars, and Liz Vaynerchuk-Novello’s simple strategy that makes a big difference.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

A recent LendingTree study revealed that almost one-third of sellers use spy cams during open houses and showings, according to Realtor Magazine. The main reason sellers opt for hidden cameras? Knowing what potential buyers like and dislike about their homes.

“In the listing agreement … the seller has to actually initial if they have a recording device in the home,” Byron mentioned about his local Conneticut market. “So, you have to have that conversation with the seller.”

“And then you have to disclose it in the listing,” Nicole added.

More this week: Now that the market is beginning to cool down, with buyers less likely to get caught in ultra-heated bidding wars, how can agents prepare for a shift? On Inman, contributor Cara Ameer provided a few strategies and realities real estate pros should prepare for.

“This is still a seller’s market,” Byron said. “Prices are not going anywhere any time soon, but I am seeing early signs of a different market moving forward.” Byron and Nicole discussed what they’re seeing in their market, Ameer’s tips plus their own advice for agents wanting to stand out and stay ahead of the curve.

Marketeer of the week

Liz Vaynerchuk-Novello is this week’s marketeer, for one simple action that very few people do: responding to all comments on social media. Novello’s engagement strategy is something all agents could learn from.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.