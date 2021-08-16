In a switcheroo of Beverly Hills real estate, supermodel Cindy Crawford sold her home to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum for $13.5 million.

The five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom house that Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber bought in 2017 for $11.62 million has been on the market since August 2020. Built in 1959, the Midcentury Modern property was originally listed for $16 million and has been redesigned to a more modern style by the couple. OneRepublic rocker Ryan Tedder owned the home prior to Crawford and Gerber.

The single-story house is built around a large pool, motor court, and a garden that are the focal piece of the estate. The property itself has an open floor plan, glass walls that overlook the pool and high ceilings as well as a double living room with a bar, a fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with an island made of Calacatta marble.

The 5-bedroom, 5½-bathroom house was built in 1959 in the Midcentury Modern style. It is built in the indoor-outdoor style around a pool and a lush garden. The property itself has an open floor plan, glass walls that overlook the pool and high ceilings as well as a double living room Other features include a bar, a fireplace and a chef's kitchen with an island made of Calacatta marble. It spans 5,400 square feet and sits on over an acre of land. Prior to the Crawfords, it belonged to OneRepublic rocker Ryan Tedder. Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber originally listed it for $16 million in 2020. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency worked with both the sellers and the buyer.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency worked with both the sellers and the buyer. Worth nearly $11 billion after co-founding the messaging app WhatsApp, Ukraine-born Koum has recently been sweeping up expensive real estate with abandon. After dropping $100 million for the Malibu home of longtime NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer in 2019, he paid another $87 million for the home next door in 2021.

Crawford and Gerber, who cofounded the Casamigos tequila brand alongside George Clooney, recently paid nearly $10 million for a teardown waterfront property in Miami Beach.

Crawford, who rose to fame during the beauty contest and supermodel era of the 1990s, has gone on to become one of the most recognizable models of the past few decades. She and Gerber have two children — 22-year-old Presley and 19-year-old Kaia, who herself is now making a career modeling for brands like Calvin Klein, Givenchy and Miu Miu.

Email Veronika Bondarenko