From virtual staging to 3D tours, agents today have a lot of tools and services at their disposal to really make a listing shine. Here’s what our readers are using today.

August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

When it comes to selling a house, visuals are key, and potential homebuyers expect more from listings today than ever before. The more detailed, the more immersive, the better. Luckily, agents have a smorgasbord of tech tools, apps and services to choose from that deliver a superior visual experience and help buyers get a well-rounded look at their house of interest.

So, which of these tools are you using today, and what are some strategies you’re implementing to really make your listings shine? That’s the question we asked you last week. From solid staging to 3D tours, here’s what you’re taking advantage of in this market:

  • Video marketing
  • Matterport
  • 3D tours
  • See 1481lambert.com
  • Professional photography, 3D tours, single property website, simple domain name or good single property site (listed on the yard sign), staging and/or virtual staging
  • Quality staging and photos
  • Interactive virtual tours
  • Professional photos

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

