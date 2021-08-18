A former executive with Christie’s International Realty has joined Chicago-based @properties to help the company build up its burgeoning franchise business.

Natalie Hamrick will officially serve as “vice president of brand growth” at @properties, according to a company statement. In that role, she’ll be responsible for expanding @properties’ franchise business geographically, as well as for assisting the company’s franchise partners. The statement also notes that she will work closely with co-CEO Thad Wong and president of brand growth Chris Lim.

Hamrick expressed excitement about the opportunity.

“I’ve long admired @properties as a forward-thinking brokerage firm and an industry innovator, and am thrilled to join the company at such a critical point in their growth,” she said in the statement.

Hamrick previously spent nearly nine years at Christie’s. She began as a marketing manager and eventually ended up as a vice president of business development. She left the company last fall.

According to @properties’ statement, while at Christie’s Hamrick “spearheaded the partnership management of affiliates across the U.S. and Canada and led the development and integration of a company-wide global affiliate program.”

Now at @properties, Hamrick’s tasks will presumably fall into a similar genre. First announced last fall, @properties’ franchise operations have expanded quickly in recent months. The first franchise debuted in Detroit in February, and was followed by additional franchises in Wisconsin, Texas and Indiana. The company has also indicated it has ambitions to spread its franchise business further.

Wong indicated in the statement that Hamrick was just the person to lead those growing operations.

“Natalie’s luxury real estate sensibilities and deep industry relationships made her a logical addition to our franchise team as we continue to expand,” Wong said in the the statement. “She will be a fantastic resource to help @properties’ franchisees tap into the high-end market.”

