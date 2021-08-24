August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Skimping on professional photography, penning sloppy listing descriptions and sharing inaccurate information. There are a lot of cringe-worthy mistakes and bad habits that can strip a listing of its impact and perhaps even hurt its ability to sell. Are you guilty of any of them? Last week, we asked you, our readers, to share some common listing mistakes you’ve been seeing lately. Though responses were scarce this week, the few we did receive highlight the importance of attention to detail. Here are your top big no-nos when it comes to listings. Bad photos.

MLS states house has an in-ground pool. No photos of a pool, and aerial map doesn’t show one. 29 DOM, so I email the listing agent, and she confirms there’s no pool. Three days later, the MLS still says “yes” to having a private pool!

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.