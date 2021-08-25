Blimp, a real estate industry business software that provides cryptocurrency in exchange of transaction data, announced in a press release that it has secured its first $200,000 from investment company Dispersion. The funding is part of an effort to raise an additional $1 million.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Blimp, a real estate industry business software that provides cryptocurrency in exchange of transaction data, announced in a press release that it has secured its first $200,000 from investment company Dispersion. The funding is part an effort to raise an additional $1 million.

Dispersion focuses on “DeFi” organizations, or decentralized finance.

DeFi is a new technology leveraging the blockchain and cryptocurrencies to create a more efficient, secure and affordable method of providing financial services.

The Blimp app is available for both major platforms, offers task management and relies on communication features to exchange deal information between all stakeholders, such as sellers, agents and mortgage parties.

Blimp compensates all parties in a real estate deal when they execute a transaction on its platform, backed by Blockchain technology. The Home Network Foundation backs and manages the tokenization of Blimp deals.

“The Home Token builds on decentralized blockchain technology and acts as a reward to align value flows more broadly and fairly in the transactional ecosystem,” the release stated.

As Inman previously reported, “consumers earn Home tokens by contributing information to the Foundation, such as financial goals, lifestyle needs, and any type of information required for preapproval or validation of a sales lead, according to a white paper published by Home Network Foundation.”

Agents earn them by signing up clients and referring other professionals and so on. The intent is to build a national network of housing data and industry professionals that rewards every contributing party, thus, securely democratizing the real estate industry.

Matt Shaw, co-founder and chief executive of Blimp, said in the release that it’s widely known the traditional deal model is in need of change.

“By empowering customers, real estate agents and other professionals to engage in direct, peer-to-peer collaboration, we can eliminate many of the stresses, delays, and disappointments that plague the home buying process,” he said.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Get access to the latest news live from KW Mega Camp. Start your subscription today for just $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription