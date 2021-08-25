Josh Flagg, who has sold real estate for decades and stars on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is hopping over to Douglas Elliman.

A longtime top-producing agent at Rodeo Realty and longtime MDLLA cast member, Flagg has been part of the show since its second season in 2008. The show later expanded into spinoffs in New York, San Francisco and Miami, and the 13th season of the OG Million Dollar Listing franchise is set to premiere on Sept. 2.

Neither Flagg nor Douglas Elliman have been commenting on the move, which was first reported by The Real Deal. Fredrik Eklund, who was one of the original members of “Million Dollar Listing New York,” is already with Douglas Elliman, with offices in both New York and Los Angeles. Flagg will be joining the Elliman family after being with Rodeo for over a decade.

Frequently named in “Top National Agent” and formerly “Top 30 Under 30” lists, Flagg, who’s 36, has made a career out of working with the world’s uber-elite real estate clientele in Los Angeles — past clients include Shonda Rhimes, Suzanne Somers, Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and former United States Secretary of the Treasury Bill Simon. He is also the author of two books (one about real estate and one about his relationship to his grandmother and famed fashion designer Edith Flagg).

Douglas Elliman, which was associated exclusively with the East Coast, has spent the past decade expanding rapidly across the West. Having launched its first Los Angeles office in Beverly Hills in 2014, it now has more than a dozen locations across California as well as offices in Colorado and Texas.

Flagg’s move is sure to be felt by Rodeo Realty — during his years there, he has brought in over $2 billion in real estate deals, including a Beverly Hills Flats mansion that he closed for 3D glasses founder Joshua Greer for a record $40 million last year.

