The pandemic, despite its tragedies and challenges, has opened the door for thousands of professionals to enter the real estate industry — many of them being women.

The California Association of Realtors WomanUP! virtual conference on Sept. 1 and 2 is geared toward helping newcomers, as well as seasoned professionals, chart their path to success with four sessions about starting and growing a career as a broker-owner, using emotional intelligence to make sales and getting your financial life in order.

Here are a few events to look forward to at WomanUP! this week:

Lori Namazi | Credit: LinkedIn

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 am PST/ 12 pm EST: Namazi Real Estate Resources founder Lori Namazi is leading the first informational session of the conference, Opening Your Own Brokerage.

The 20-year veteran will share how to plan and execute a successful brokerage launch, her list of leadership dos and don’ts, how to create a roadmap for success and choose the tools and systems that will get you there.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST: It’s one thing to launch a brokerage, it’s another thing to keep it growing and thriving years after the first transaction.

Beate Chelette | Credit: LinkedIn

In a two-hour session business strategist Beate Chelette will share the ins and outs of mergers and acquisitions, how to properly vet a potential business partner, measure key performance indicators and craft bold growth goals.

“Most owners and executives underutilize this powerful tool for rapid growth because they don’t understand Mergers & Acquisitions or are intimidated by them,” C.A.R. said of the session. “That ends now because we will demystify and simplify what a transaction is and how it works.”

Thursday, Sept. 2 at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST: Success in real estate sales isn’t only about mastering the mechanics — it’s about mastering and wielding emotional intelligence to forge relationships and create clients for life.

Robin Treasure | Credit: LinkedIn

Sales trainer Robin Treasure will teach attendees about a “heart-centered approach” to connecting with current buyers and sellers, building a robust professional network, and keeping the referral funnel overflowing with potential clients who are not only attracted to your professional expertise, but to who you are as a person.

Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST: Stellar financial habits have always been an integral part of real estate, but the pandemic has certainly exposed the need to double down on smart spending, saving and investing so you can coast through market downturns.

Tara-Nicholle Kirke | Credit: LinkedIn

SoulTour CEO Tara-Nicholle Kirke will be sharing the mental roadblocks that often keep entrepreneurs from making better money choices, understand the “why” behind their purchases, identify and capitalize on their business strengths and create a solid long-term financial plan.

“You’ll leave this session with a roadmap to reinvention that increases your income, net worth, peace and profits, while you dwell in your personal zone of genius,” the session homepage read.

Other things to check out: Attendees can get their day started early with virtual Peloton rides and yoga and meditation sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and stick around for hour-long group discussions with WomanUP’s WaveMakers (i.e. ambassadors) and mentors between sessions.

All-Access and VIP attendees can also get their WomanUP experience started early by attending a virtual wine tasting hosted by the Mondavi Sisters on Aug. 31. Check out the registration details here.

