It’s September, which means 2022 is right around the corner. If your marketing plan (and spend) is on your mind, have we got some tips for you.

We’ve rounded up some of our top Inman Connect videos from yesteryear with the best expert advice for furthering your social media reach, maximizing your Facebook and Insta pages, and generating leads on Instagram — all on a budget. Below you’ll find the full video and a description of what you’ll learn if you put in the time.

More than Just Likes: A Blueprint for Your Social Media Spend in the New Market by Marki Lemons Ryhal (ICNY19)

The rules of marketing and engagement on social media change every day, but there is one thing that doesn’t change. People will continue to want to share.

Marki Lemons Ryhal, Facebook live host and social media expert, took the stage at Inman Connect New York in 2019 to share how-to’s that work wonders even today:

How to leverage what people are saying in real time to connect your online and offline engagements

How to maximize the return on your marketing spend

How to make videos that engage

How to generate your own leads

Ultimately, “Do what no one else is doing,” Ryhal said. Watch this video now, and learn the tips to being the real estate professional who stands out.

Zero Cost Strategies for Maximizing Facebook and Instagram by Katie Lance (ICLV19)

Real estate professionals, who are succeeding at the highest level with Facebook and Instagram, are doing one thing really well. “They are focussing on the fact that real estate is still a relationship business,” noted Katie Lance as she lay the foundations for her session at Inman Connect Las Vegas 2019.

She spotlighted the two things about social media that will always be the primary triggers for great engagement: creating a robust strategy that’ll show your customers what it really feels to work with you and free Facebook and Instagram tools that you can start using today to grow your business. Tune in now for insights into a marketing plan you can actually implement.

Generating Leads On Instagram: Tools, Tips And Hacks For Growing Your Following by Jason Cassity (ICLV19)

Despite a red hot market, generating good leads is the toughest challenge that all real estate professionals are facing today, and Jason Cassity’s strategies on how to keep a steady stream of leads coming might just save the day.

During this session, he shares:

Tips that’ll help you transform your Instagram presence into becoming a lead magnet for your business

Tactics to leverage stories and posts differently

Examples on how he actually deployed some of these strategies to generate seller leads for himself

So much more

Watch right now for all marketing activities you can kickstart on Instagram today.

