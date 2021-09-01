Good content introduces you to potential clients, builds brand awareness and codifies your value, while prospecting for you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Yet one of the biggest pain points agents have is coming up with topics to write about. Here are a few to get you started on targeting homebuyers.

Jay Thompson is a former brokerage owner who spent over six years working for Zillow Group. He retired in August 2018 but can’t seem to leave the real estate industry behind. His weekly Inman column publishes every Wednesday.

“Content is king.”

That’s been the mantra of content creators forever. Perhaps it’s over-used, perhaps it’s over-simplifying the often arduous task that is content marketing. Nonetheless, “content is king” is a true statement.

Whether your preferred platform for content delivery is a blog, video, social media or a newsletter, you need to deliver good, relevant content on a regular basis. This is not a simple task. Fortunately, the benefits of consistently providing great content makes the effort worth it.

Good content introduces you to potential clients. It builds brand awareness. It codifies your value. It prospects for you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It allows you to grow your audience, and your business.

One of the biggest problems agents have with their content marketing is coming up with topics to write about. It can be daunting to sit in front of a blank screen, the keyboard practically calling out to you to write something. Seems there is only so much you can do with real estate market statistics. “What do I write about?” is almost always the first thing a new, or grizzled veteran, blogger asks.

Step 1 in creating content is always identifying your audience. Broadly speaking, the real estate agent’s audience is divided into two segments: buyers and sellers. Let’s take these two audiences one at a time. Here are 99 topics you can use to attract and engage real estate buyers.

Information on your town and local area

1. Interview local politicians: mayor, city council, planning and zoning board.

2. Restaurant reviews

3. School board meeting report

4. City council meeting report

5. Interview school principals and teachers

6. Make a map of local parks and highlight what they provide. With pictures!

7. Discuss the local school activities: sporting events, band performances and competitions, scholastic events

8. Interview the local librarian

9. Calendar of local events

10. Lists of garage sales

11. Golf courses within driving distance

12. Discuss local gyms, cross-fit, and yoga studios

13. Day trips within 50 miles of your city

14. Local activities for your children

15. Local activities for teenagers

16. Local activities for adults

17. Where to find the best cup of coffee

18. Who is hiring in the area

19. Mass transportation availability and coverage

20. Resources for crime rate information

21. Bike paths and trails

22. Commuting times

23. Commercial activity in the area: upcoming stores, restaurants and businesses

24. Best places for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

25. List some doctors and dentists in your town. Include links to their reviews and Facebook pages

26. Do the same for local veterinarians

27. Discuss daycare options in your town

28. Where is the best happy hour

29. Create a list of online resources for people relocating to your area

Your local real estate market

30. Current market snapshot: Number of listings, average sales price and time on market

31. Subdivision overviews, with pictures! Ideally add current listings

32. Listing of the week (get permission of the listing broker if not your listing)

33. Condo development of the week/month. Highlight amenities -with pictures

34. Golf course homes

35. Historic homes

36. Luxury homes

37. Just listed and just solds (get permission)

38. Property taxes: current, historical, and how they are determined

39. How to challenge a property tax assessment

Real estate terminology

40. What is escrow

41. What is due diligence

42. What is title insurance

43. What is the MLS

44. What are closing costs

45. The relevance of Days on Market (DOM)

46. What is a iBuyer

47. All about appraisals

48. What is a Home Owners Association (HOA)

49. What does “as is” really mean

50. What is earnest money

Offers, contingencies and contracts

51. Break down the purchase contract section by section

52. Explain contractual timelines

53. How to make a great offer

54. What are contingencies

55. Seller concessions

56. Dealing with multiple offer situations

57. What is “highest and best”

58. Benefits and pitfalls of waiving inspections

59. Escalation clauses

How real estate works

60. What is a buyer’s agent

61. What is a seller’s agent

62. What is a broker

63. How are commissions distributed

64. What is a Realtor

65. The Realtor Code of Ethics

66. Duties and responsibilities of a buyer’s agent

67. Fiduciary responsibility

68. The home search process

69. Discuss understanding wants vs. needs in a home search

70. Earnest money and down payments

71. Getting the most from your due diligence period

Lending

72. What is a pre-qualification

73. What is a pre-approval

74. How does a lender qualify you

75. Current mortgage rates

76. Mortgage rate trends

77. Are rates going to increase

78. Impact of mortgage rates on your monthly payment

79. Adjustable rate mortgages

80. 15-year vs. 30-year mortgages

81. How to find a good lender

82. Local vs. online lenders — pros and cons

83. Interview a mortgage lender

What buyers need to know

84. Tips for first-time homebuyers

85. The best ideas for home improvements

86. All about home warranties

87. Why you shouldn’t fall in love with a listing

88. Renting vs. buying

89. Common mistakes buyers make, and how to avoid them

90. Moving checklist and resources

91. How to get utilities: electric, gas, trash, water

About you and how you operate

92. Highlight your mission statement

93. Highlight your core values

94. Testimonials from past clients

95. Discuss how your experience creates value for your clients

96. Your ideal client

97. What are your hobbies, hopes, dreams

98. What you love about your job

99. What’s your why? Why are you a real estate agent?

There is no shortage of content topics. Many of these could be broken into multiple parts, making room for even more content production.

A few tips for any content you create:

Be positive, don’t bash other agents or businesses. “The Best Place for Breakfast” is much better than “Restaurants to Avoid.” While the latter may seem compelling, it introduces negativity into your content. It also creates potential liability issues.

Where required, get permission. This is especially important if you’re using listings that don’t belong to your brokerage.

Not every piece of content needs to produce a lead. Nothing you write will have universal appeal to everyone. Focus on providing useful information in small bites. It’s OK, good in fact, to inject your personality into your content. People tend to work with people they like, and your content marketing is the best place to get who you are out there. You’re good at your job, and there are many that need your services. Let your content highlight who you are and what you know and the prospects will follow.

Jay Thompson is a real estate veteran and retiree living in the Texas Coastal Bend, as well as the one spinning the wheels at Now Pondering. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He holds an active Arizona broker’s license with eXp Realty. “Retired but not dead,” Jay speaks around the world on many things real estate.