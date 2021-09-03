A year after selling their New York City pad and jaunting off to Miami, real estate heir Joshua Kushner and supermodel Karlie Kloss are moving back into a $42.5 million penthouse atop Manhattan’s storied Puck Building.

Engaged since 2018, the couple is in contract to buy the penthouse of the Puck Building in Nolita, according to the Wall Street Journal. While the details of the sale are not public, the space was previously listed for $42.5 million.

The entire building was developed by Kushner Co., the real estate company once led by Kushner’s brother and former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Known in the building as Penthouse #1, it boasts more than 7,200 square feet (of which 5,100 is outdoor terrace and balcony space). Indoor features include five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half-bathrooms, barrel vaulted ceilings, a library and a home theater.

Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group worked with Kushner and Kloss. First listed for $66 million in 2015, the apartment was on the market for $42.5 million in March 2019. A spokesperson told the Journal that between then and now it had been rented for $1.25 million a year. During the early months of the pandemic, the couple has sold a smaller apartment in the same building and purchased a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach for $23.5 million but, evidently, were not able to stay away for long.

The son of billionaire real estate developer Charles Kushner, Josh Kushner, 36, is currently uninvolved with his brother’s real estate firm and instead runs the venture capital firm Thrive Capital. A former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Kloss, 29, has modeled for brands like Versace, Dior, Calvin Klein and Estée Lauder. They had their first child, Levi Kushner, earlier in 2021.

