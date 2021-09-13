Real Estate Webmasters, a Vancouver Island-based real estate web design and technology company, has taken home the top award for global real estate websites at the 2021 Muse Creative Design competition.

The company won the Gold prize for its design of carlycarey.com, which rests on the Renaissance platform, a solution that combines high-end front-end design with integrated back-end business tools, such as a CRM and lead-generation features for brokerages, teams and individual agents.

Carly Carey is an agent in Nanaimo, B.C., Canada, and the wife of Real Estate Webmasters CEO and founder, Morgan Carey.

“The MUSE Design Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA’s inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution,” its website states.

In total, there were more than 43,000 entries from over 102 countries in this year’s competition.

Real Estate Webmasters launched the Renaissance product in early 2021. Morgan Carey told Inman it was driven by wanting to make change in the face of industry uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

“We just decided, you know what, let’s tear it all down,” Morgan Carey said. “We basically started from scratch.”

In a press release about the Muse Award, Amy Pye, Real Estate Webmaster’s head of agency, said carlycarey.com has been an ongoing test case for Renaissance’s capabilities.

“We are particularly proud of this win as we crafted Carly’s brand in house, and blended that brand with Renaissance to create a website that would stand out, even the most saturated of markets,” she said.

The system was designed to comply with both the Americans with Disabilities Act and fair housing regulations. It also boasts faster load times in both desktop and mobile browsers, according to Morgan Carey.

In fact, the company claims Renaissance websites are the world’s fastest, based on testing completed through Google Page Speed lighthouse framework.

“It’s pretty clear that our industry needed that next level web platform in order to be able to capture the huge amount of volume that has been available in the past year,” Morgan Carey said. “It’s a really exciting time to be in the real estate technology space.”

