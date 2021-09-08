Here are 99 ideas for blog topics that can reach real estate sellers. These content ideas are useful for all online mediums — don’t limit yourself to blog posts.

Jay Thompson is a former brokerage owner who spent over six years working for Zillow Group. He retired in August 2018 but can’t seem to leave the real estate industry behind. His weekly Inman column publishes every Wednesday.

“How do I get more seller leads?” This is one of the most frequently asked questions in real estate. Whether social media, traditional websites, lead aggregators and sellers, or the good old-fashioned blog, the internet lends itself to attracting buyers. Getting the attention of sellers is hard.

Why is that? The most obvious answer is buyers flock to the internet in search of homes. Sellers already have a home. They are searching for a real estate agent. They ask their friends and family for recommendations or reach out to the agent who sold them their current home. 

Simply put, sellers are less likely to peruse the internet than buyers.  

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to reach sellers online; it just takes a little more effort than snagging buyers. 

I brainstormed ideas for last week’s column, “99 blog ideas for buyers,” for about an hour. For this column, I thought about ideas for a week. 

Here are 99 ideas for blog topics that can reach real estate sellers. These content ideas are useful for all online mediums — don’t limit yourself to blog posts.

The homeselling process 

  1. How list prices are determined
  2. What is a CMA (comparative market analysis)?
  3. What is an AVM (automated valuation model)?
  4. What is an appraisal?
  5. The difference between CMA, AVM and appraisal
  6. What is an MLS?
  7. How listing sites can help you sell your home
  8. Typical closing costs for sellers
  9. What are real estate commissions?
  10. Are commissions negotiable?
  11. What do you mean I’m paying for the buyer’s agent?
  12. Should I have a for-sale sign in my yard?
  13. How does an agent market a home for sale?
  14. Preparing for home showings
  15. Will my agent attend showings?
  16. The benefits of open houses
  17. The drawbacks of open houses
  18. Curb appeal — why it matters
  19. X steps to improve your home’s curb appeal
  20. What are iBuyers?
  21. Should I get offers from iBuyers?
  22. Why do I need a real estate agent?
  23. Reasons to FSBO my home
  24. Reasons not to FSBO my home
  25. Why sellers should demand professional photography
  26. Do videos help sell homes?
  27. How to get a floor plan for your home
  28. Why your listing should include a floor plan on your listing
  29. When should I consider a price reduction?
  30. Selling a home in the COVID age

Your local real estate market 

  1. Current market snapshot: Number of listings, average sales price, and time on market
  2. Is this a buyer’s or seller’s market?
  3. How long will it take to sell my home?
  4. How do I get multiple offers?
  5. All about bidding wars
  6. Understand the buyer’s mindset in a seller’s market
  7. Does my homeowners association (HOA) matter?
  8. Is now a good time to sell? 

Real estate terminology

  1. What is escrow?
  2. What is due diligence?
  3. What is title insurance?
  4. What is the MLS?
  5. The relevance of days on market (DOM)
  6. What is an iBuyer?
  7. What does “as is” really mean?
  8. What is earnest money?
  9. What is disclosure?
  10. What should I disclose about my property?
  11. What shouldn’t I disclose about my property?
  12. The listing to sale price ratio

Offers, contingencies and contracts

  1. Break down the purchase contract section by section
  2. Explain contractual timelines
  3. What makes a great offer
  4. What are contingencies?
  5. All about seller concessions
  6. Dealing with multiple-offer situations
  7. What is “highest and best”?
  8. Is cash king?
  9. Escalation clauses
  10. What is a multiple counteroffer?
  11. How to select the best offer on my home
  12. What’s the deal with this buyer’s love letter?

How real estate works

  1. What is a buyer’s agent?
  2. What is a seller’s agent?
  3. What is a broker?
  4. How are commissions distributed?
  5. What is a Realtor?
  6. The Realtor Code of Ethics
  7. Duties and responsibilities of a seller’s agent
  8. Fiduciary responsibility
  9. The home listing process
  10. All about fair housing

Lending

  1. What is a pre-qualification?
  2. What is a pre-approval?
  3. How do VA loans work, and what is the seller responsible for?
  4. Should all buyers be pre-qualified before viewing my home?
  5. I’ve never heard of this buyer’s lender

What sellers need to know 

  1. Tips for first-time homesellers
  2. Tips for repeat homesellers
  3. The best ideas for home improvements
  4. All about home warranties
  5. Should I sell or rent my property?
  6. Benefits of being a landlord
  7. Pitfalls of being a landlord
  8. What does a property manager do?
  9. Common mistakes sellers make and how to avoid them
  10. But Zillow says my home is worth … 
  11. Buying a home while my house is listed for sale

About you and how you operate

  1. Highlight your mission statement 
  2. Highlight your core values
  3. Showcase testimonials from past clients
  4. Discuss how your experience creates value for your clients
  5. Your listing marketing plan
  6. Post a map showing all your past sales
  7. Create a page highlighting past reviews
  8. Your ideal client
  9. What are your hobbies, hopes and dreams?
  10. What do you love about your job?
  11. What’s your “why”? Why are you a real estate agent?

Not every piece of content needs to produce a lead. Nothing you write will have universal appeal to everyone. Focus on providing helpful information in small bites. 

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) produces a “Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers” report annually (it’s free for NAR members, and it includes incredibly useful data). The report consistently shows that sellers find an agent’s reputation, trustworthiness, and knowledge of the local market are critical factors in deciding which agent to use. Strive to satisfy those concerns.

It’s OK, good in fact, to inject your personality into your content. People tend to work with people they like, and your content marketing is the best place to get who you are out there. You’re good at your job, and many need your services. Let your content highlight who you are and what you know, and the prospects will follow.  

Jay Thompson is a real estate veteran and retiree living in the Texas Coastal Bend, as well as the one spinning the wheels at Now Pondering. Follow him on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. He holds an active Arizona broker’s license with eXp Realty. “Retired but not dead,” Jay speaks around the world on many things real estate.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription