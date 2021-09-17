Looking for a quick catchup on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Jimmy Burgess rounded up his top 10 closing gifts that are working for agents right now (No. 10 is straight from his playbook). They’re highly personalized, memorable, shareable and relationship-cementing.

Arizona broker Grady Hillis objects to rules prohibiting listing broker and agent contact information in public remarks and restricting Realtor access to lockboxes.

An analysis of the association’s petition offers a step-by-step timeline of the events leading up to the DOJ’s launch of a new probe into NAR rules.

From a ghost inspection to a complete and total ban on police, homebuyers and sellers expect a lot from their agents — and they’re not afraid to make some pretty big asks.

Do you know what it takes to make your scripts work like a charm? Bernice Ross goes through some common objection handlers for “I only want to work with the listing agent,” dissects which scripts are pure gold and which will be epic fails, and gives the best practices for using any script.