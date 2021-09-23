Technology is at the core of the most important trends in real estate right now. That’s why, no matter what you do in the industry, latest tech solutions are a part of your day-to-day. 

You should be a part of the conversations that not only discuss these innovations and how they impact you but also what to expect as the real estate tech landscape continues to evolve, expand and invent. 

And, you can be! At Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV), Oct. 26-28. Join us for three days of conversations that’ll frame the future of our industry, and then, break off for Tech Connect on Oct. 27 for dedicated sessions about the future of real estate technology. 

During Tech Connect sessions, experts across different sectors in real estate take the stage to spotlight what solutions you should be taking advantage of, innovations to follow, and more. You’ll be hearing from some of the biggest names in the industry associated with real estate technology and disruption. Here’s a sneak peek: 

  • Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer, kwx
  • Court Cunningham, founder and CEO, Orchard
  • Adena Hefets, co-founder and CEO, Divvy Homes
  • Kacie Ricker, SVP Product, Realogy
  • Doug Bryan, CEO, Mynd
  • Gary Beasley, CEO, Roofstock

You’ll also be a part of Inman’s celebration of the hottest new companies on the block and have dedicated networking time with fellow attendees at the end of Tech Connect. 

Check out the entire ICLV agenda, and sign up before prices go up at the end of the month. 

Pro tip: To maximize your learning and presence at the event, come with your team! Plus, you unlock exclusive discounts when you attend as a group. Learn more

