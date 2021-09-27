In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

As the managing partner of Team Harborside, Matt Dolan loves introducing clients to Boston’s North Shore lifestyle. However, he started his real estate company while still flying for Piedmont Airlines.

Find out how his experience as a commercial airline pilot helped him develop a high-altitude view of real estate and the long-term potential of every transaction.

How long have you been in the business? 

Prior to becoming a Realtor, I was an airline pilot. When I wasn’t flying planes, I was investing in real estate, focusing on long-term portfolio projects. I got my real estate license right before the housing recession, which in retrospect, was an ideal time to get on board.

It took a lot of grit to work through the poor market conditions at the beginning of my career, but I have enjoyed this booming industry for over a decade.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

My focus is on expanding our team of agents, which comprises six licensed professionals serving the North Shore of Boston. 

There are few things that I enjoy more than uniting buyers and sellers within the coastal communities where we live and work. I know that building our team is the best way for me to introduce more people to the amazing real estate and lifestyle that we have here.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate? 

A deal is a deal. One of the best aspects of the communities I serve is that there are homes for all budgets. I work for Sotheby’s International Realty, which is known for being an aspirational brand, but it’s important to note that I happily assist buyers at every price point.  

Whether you’re selling a sprawling waterfront estate, buying a cozy condo, or anything in between, I strive to deliver a level of service that surpasses expectations. In my mind, a deal is a deal no matter the size. Having this mindset has been a critical component of growing my business.

How did you learn it?

Some of my clients started out as renters. They now own multimillion-dollar properties. The lesson here is to treat every client and every transaction with the utmost care.  

Some of my lowest-paying transactions have turned into my biggest, backed by my most supportive clients. For me, it’s all about connections and creating an exceptional buying and selling experience regardless of price.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Be open-minded to all aspects of this business. From foreclosures to investing and rentals to luxury, there is something for everyone, and a deal is a deal!

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram  and YouTube.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The best of real estate is gathering in Las Vegas NEXT month! Grab your ticket before prices go up on October 1.Register Now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription