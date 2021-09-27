In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

As the managing partner of Team Harborside, Matt Dolan loves introducing clients to Boston’s North Shore lifestyle. However, he started his real estate company while still flying for Piedmont Airlines.

Find out how his experience as a commercial airline pilot helped him develop a high-altitude view of real estate and the long-term potential of every transaction.

How long have you been in the business?

Prior to becoming a Realtor, I was an airline pilot. When I wasn’t flying planes, I was investing in real estate, focusing on long-term portfolio projects. I got my real estate license right before the housing recession, which in retrospect, was an ideal time to get on board.

It took a lot of grit to work through the poor market conditions at the beginning of my career, but I have enjoyed this booming industry for over a decade.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

My focus is on expanding our team of agents, which comprises six licensed professionals serving the North Shore of Boston.

There are few things that I enjoy more than uniting buyers and sellers within the coastal communities where we live and work. I know that building our team is the best way for me to introduce more people to the amazing real estate and lifestyle that we have here.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

A deal is a deal. One of the best aspects of the communities I serve is that there are homes for all budgets. I work for Sotheby’s International Realty, which is known for being an aspirational brand, but it’s important to note that I happily assist buyers at every price point.

Whether you’re selling a sprawling waterfront estate, buying a cozy condo, or anything in between, I strive to deliver a level of service that surpasses expectations. In my mind, a deal is a deal no matter the size. Having this mindset has been a critical component of growing my business.

How did you learn it?

Some of my clients started out as renters. They now own multimillion-dollar properties. The lesson here is to treat every client and every transaction with the utmost care.

Some of my lowest-paying transactions have turned into my biggest, backed by my most supportive clients. For me, it’s all about connections and creating an exceptional buying and selling experience regardless of price.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Be open-minded to all aspects of this business. From foreclosures to investing and rentals to luxury, there is something for everyone, and a deal is a deal!

