Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Specializing in high-end properties comes with its own set of challenges. As any luxury real estate agent will tell you, there’s a science to it — so it’s no wonder the field is hard to break into. For starters, marketing luxury properties requires a broader set of skills, tech know-how and even a certain aesthetic sensibility. As Inman contributor Christy Murdock wrote here, “less is more when it comes to a luxury aesthetic.”

So, considering all of this, how can luxury agents differentiate themselves through marketing? That’s what we’re hoping you’ll help us answer this week. What do you think is the No. 1, most effective and tried-and-true tip when it comes to marketing luxury listings?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

