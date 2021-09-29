This year, luxury real estate witnessed a significant increase in demand, and with it, changes in what sellers expect from a sale. The conversations have gotten significantly tougher and the expectations, sky high. 

Katie Kossev of The Kossev Group is sitting down with Tami Pardee, founder and CEO Pardee Properties, and Aaron Kirman, president of the International Estates Division Compass at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, 2021 to know how they successfully manage their client’s expectations and move sellers to realism. 

Will you join us?

Aaron Kirman is also the founder and CEO of the Aaron Kirman Group, which includes a team of nearly 100. With over $8 billion in luxury home sales to his name, Kirman currently represents the largest market share of luxury listings in the country. He has $2.2 billion in active inventory and his 2020 sales exceed $725 million. 

Tami Pardee is an expert in Southern California real estate and a top entrepreneur and philanthropist who has been frequently ranked by top U.S. publications as one of the top teams in the country. Her company has sold over $3.7 billion worth of residential and commercial properties since its inception in 2004. 

Both Pardee and Kirman are sharing their success secrets and strategies that’ll help you navigate the tough conversations you need to have with your sellers. Don’t miss this. 

Plus, throughout the day and a half of Luxury Connect, we’ve got other equally insightful sessions with luxury real estate top luxury professionals: Ryan Serhant, Mauricio Umansky, Gary Gold, Justin Finchelson, and more. Explore the full agenda and speakers here

With the event less than a month away, tickets are moving fast. You should get yours before we sell out. 

P.S. Bring your team to ICLV to maximize your savings and amplify your reach. Learn more about how you can get additional discounts.

