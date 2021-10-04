In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

With a background that encompasses real estate investment, content development, marketing, consulting, coaching, and client representation, Dana Bull of Boston’s Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty has developed a deep understanding of the industry.

Her secret to such wide-ranging success? Finding the right folks to back you up all along the way.

How long have you been in the business?

I’ve always had a sweet spot for old homes and began my career in real estate right after college (10 years ago) by investing in antique and vintage homes.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I hope to be even more entrenched in the industry homing in on two of my favorite passions within the field: marketing unique homes and restoring old properties.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Build a fantastic support system. This profession is highly demanding. With no set hours, it is difficult to balance personal and professional life. The risk of burnout is high.

My first few years, I was trying to do it all. I learned the power of joining forces with other agents and professionals to help build and grow my business. By partnering with others who can complement your skillset, you can focus on the areas you excel at and supplement each other’s weaknesses.

How did you learn it?

My husband was understandably getting frustrated when I would bring my laptop to date night. Soon after, I discovered the value in joining a team.

Not only does it give you a much-needed break from the hecticness of the business, but [joining a team] ensures your clients have a group of people available and committed to their success.

What advice would you give to new agents?

If you choose real estate as your career, you must treat it like you would any other business. What will be your differentiators? How will you add value? Define your goals and business plan and map out what you need to invest and learn to get there.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.