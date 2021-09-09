From state-of-the-art gyms to custom salons and high-end sports courts, today’s luxury buyers are seeking more than just the finest fixtures and finishes — they want a resort-style destination to escape to. Here are a few trends cropping up in the luxury market.

The pandemic shifted the priorities of homebuyers around the world, and as such, we have seen an evolution of trends emerge when it comes to amenities buyers are searching for in the top end of the market.

With the recent shift in focus on staying home and staying safe, high-end buyers are looking to have all the luxury amenities available to them at their fingertips. Essentially, any service that people used to venture out of the house for is now being recreated right at home.

Here, you’ll find some of the new-style amenities luxe buyers are demanding right now. We believe the demand for these will continue to be on the checklists of buyers for years to come as they seek to streamline their busy schedules while staying safe.

1. Health and wellness

COVID-19 underscored the importance of healthy living for both mind and body. In high-end homes, a gym has always been a hot amenity, but it may have been less functional or designed for limited cardio only or low-weight workouts.

Now, buyers are demanding full-service gym spaces that would accommodate well-rounded fitness training from high-end cardio options (like a Peloton bike), a variety of weights and weight equipment, Pilates accessories, punching bags and even dedicated spaces for yoga and meditation.

Buyers are wanting these fitness centers to be high-design and feature the latest equipment, with space to recover and relax after a workout. Spa-like amenities like steam rooms, infrared saunas, cold plunge baths and massage rooms are also proving to be popular among high-end buyers.

2. Luxury lifestyle connoisseurs

People around the world picked up some interesting ways to pass the time and to keep themselves occupied during the pandemic, and we are seeing that these newfound pastimes are here to stay.

In the high-end market, wealthy consumers focused on building their collections — from wine, cigars and cars to shoes, handbags and more. This resulted in the demand for larger and more sophisticated spaces to store their beloved items.

Temperature-controlled wine rooms with plush tasting areas, built-in humidors for storing cigars, large garages and show-stopping motor courts, and elegant and expansive closets are all now sought-after amenities for those looking at luxe listings.

3. Glitz and glam

Why brave the elements (and the traffic) to get to the beauty salon when the beauty salon can be right at home? For those who enjoy professional glam services, the at-home beauty salon is now a must-have. Hair and makeup stations with the perfect lighting and mani-pedi spa chairs are now in high demand in high-end homes.

An additional must-have to complement a full-service glam room is a space to showcase some exquisite accessories — be it shoes, purses, sunglasses or jewelry. The luxe buyer today is certainly looking for a home with a lot of glitz and a place to get glam.

4. Game time

Homes in the high-end need to come with all the bells and whistles for entertaining children and for those who are young at heart. We are seeing a rise in demand for indoor game rooms with two-lane bowling alleys, pinball and video machines, pool tables, and more.

Also, the demand is high for state-of-the-art home theatres with top-of-the-line sound systems, seating and of course, snack bars. For those wanting some more grown-up fun, poker tables, full-service bars and extensive custom spaces for housing rare collectibles are a must for the ultimate game room.

5. Room to roam

Ample outdoor living space has always been a must-have amenity for those seeking a high-end home. Now, the stakes are getting higher with those seeking programmed outdoor space to include amenities like sports courts for tennis and basketball, batting cages, skateboard ramps, mini-golf courses and more.

6. Life in the luxe lane

One of the challenges luxury homebuyers are facing today is finding a residence with ample garage space to accommodate their fleet of automobiles. Our well-heeled homebuyers are seeking space that can shield their cars from the elements and also an opportunity to showcase them to guests.

Large subterranean garages with turn-table displays for luxury cars are among the most desirable requirements for those who love their automobiles.

To conclude, luxury buyers want their homes to embody the ultimate in resort-style living. From state-of-the-art gyms to custom salons and high-end sports courts, today’s luxury buyers are seeking more than just the finest fixtures and finishes, they want a place to escape to and enjoy an elevated living experience.

