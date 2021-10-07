Palm Beach agents Chris Deitz and Margit Brandt have joined Compass Florida, the Palm Beach Daily News reported

Per the report, Deitz comes from William Raveis South Florida and Brandt comes from Brown Harris Stevens (BHS).

Chris Deitz

Deitz, previously a top producing agent for William Raveis, is known for brokering high-volume sales in Florida with prices ranging anywhere from $27 million to around $97 million.

“I’ve got real estate in my DNA,” Deitz told the Palm Beach Daily. “My father was among the developers of PGA National, Old Port Cove, Ibis, the commercial centers on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and The Plaza Center (on Royal Palm Way) on Palm Beach.”

As for Brandt, she joined BHS in 2019 and worked the New York City market before making her move to Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, so far this year, Brandt has closed $100 million in sales volume and sealed two deals in just three months, both boasted prices upwards of $17 million.

Margit Brandt

Per the report, Brandt decided to make the move to Compass because of its large network, and its ability to implement tech into the business.

“Compass has built a culture and community that makes agents feel unique and valued,” she said.

Email Libertina Brandt

Compass | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas is less than 3 weeks away. Use your Select discount to take $100 off.Register Now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription