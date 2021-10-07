Providing outstanding customer service that helps create memorable experiences for your clients is absolutely paramount in our industry. Here’s how you can ensure a positive and value-driven buying and selling experience.

In the luxury real estate business, customer service is paramount. Providing white-glove service to clients is one of the cornerstones of our industry, and we pride ourselves on going above and beyond to maintain valuable relationships.

At The Agency, we believe in leading with a customer-first service culture, which is why we have partnered with Debbie Maier, founder of End Result, formerly of the Ritz Carlton Institute, to help coach and train our staff and agents on providing exceptional customer experiences at every touch point.

There are countless ways to approach customer service that surprises, delights and leads to a standout experience for clients. Here are a few tried-and-true tactics that’ll help foster lasting relationships with your buyers and sellers.

1. Make it personal

One of the hallmarks of our business is that we get to build long-lasting relationships with our clients and get to know them incredibly well. When helping a client find their dream home, go one step further than how many bedrooms they want in a home.

Ask them questions about why they are seeking to move homes, what kind of lifestyle they want to lead and what their goals are. Perhaps that’s finding a great home in a safe neighborhood or a property close to a good school district.

In other words, learning the ethos behind your client’s preferences and objectives will provide an elevated buying or selling experience.

2. Communicate regularly

Develop regular communication with your client, and ensure you’re listening to their needs and concerns. Ask them how they prefer to be contacted, whether that’s by phone, email or text.

Make it a point to respond promptly to their messages through their preferred method of communication, and ask them what’s the best time of day to share updates with them.

3. Anticipate needs

Anticipating the needs of your client is key, and it goes hand-in-hand with the goal of getting to know them. Throughout the buying and selling process, it’s important to instill confidence and learn the nuances of their needs and wishes.

One way of doing this is by setting expectations at the onset of the process. Educate your clients about what they can expect when purchasing or selling a property. Pay attention to the top items and features they look for in a home, and customize your buyer alerts to highlight these factors for ease and convenience.

4. Create memorable experiences

Deepening your relationship with your clients is so important to gaining their trust and providing value. Create memorable and emotional experiences whenever possible.

For example, if your clients are downsizing and moving out of their family home, use old photos from the property’s glory days as inspiration, and create true curb appeal that will help the property sell faster and potentially at a higher price.

Not only is this a win for your sales strategy, but it also showcases to the clients that you listened and understood what was important to them, leaving them with a positive lasting memory as they move on to the next stage in their life.

5. Be an expert

It goes without saying that real estate agents must be experts in their field, particularly in their local market. This is the ultimate way to add value in an era where data is so freely available, thanks to the internet and social media.

Immerse yourself in your local community, get to know the floor plans of every home in the area, and establish relationships that will provide you with off-market access to inventory, exceptional vendors and insight into local movement and trends. Focus on providing value that clients can’t easily attain elsewhere.

All in all, providing outstanding customer service that creates memorable experiences for clients is paramount in our industry.

Honing this craft while anticipating client needs, immersing yourself in the local community to sharpen your expertise, having an open flow of communication and adding personal touches that keeps your buyers and sellers happy at every turn will ensure a positive and value-driven experience for both you and your clients.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.