The new partnership will help EXIT agents virtually stage properties, as well as enhance and edit images.

Real estate imaging startup BoxBrownie.com and brokerage EXIT Realty announced a new partnership Friday that will give the latter company’s agents access to the former company’s technology.

The partnership means EXIT agents will now be able to use BoxBrownie.com to help them virtually stage spaces, change the lighting of a photo, remove items from images and create floor plans, among other things. BoxBrownie.com will also help EXIT agents create and host 360 degree virtual tours to demonstrate a property’s potential.

EXIT agents will still have to pay to use BoxBrownie.com’s services, with fees varying based on how the desired enhancements and how extensive the work is. But the partnership means those agents will get coupons, training and first-access to new BoxBrownie.com products.

In a statement, Annette Anthony — vice president of technology engagement at EXIT — said that BoxBrownie.com’s tech is “revolutionizing the listing marketing standard across the U.S. and Canada.”

“Here at EXIT Realty, we are constantly striving to improve our methods and strategies,” Anthony added, “and we believe that this partnership will help agents to streamline the marketing process while providing top notch quality to their clients.”

The statement also notes that BoxBrownie.com’s services will “have a quick turnaround time of as little as 24 hours.”

EXIT was founded in 1996 and reportedly has more than 22,000 agents in English-speaking North America. Those agents did $20.39 billion in sales in 2020.

BoxBrownie.com launched in 2015 and is based in Australia, where it is the “leading image marketing technology specialist for the property industry,” according to a statement. The firm operates in 104 countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

In the statement, Kosha Brown, BoxBrownie.com’s director of business development, also expressed excitement about the partnership.

“Our goal,” she said, is to help improve the marketing efforts of EXIT agents and be an easy-to-use resource for them so they can spend less time on marketing and more time selling.”

