Real estate tech company OJO Labs has launched an exclusive partnership with rental real estate platform Zumper, the companies announced on Thursday.

Zumper is the largest privately owned rental real estate platform in North America, according to a press release from OJO, and with the partnership, the company will now provide Movoto — the residential search site that OJO acquired in June 2020 — users with more than 500,000 rental listings per month from the rental platform.

The integration of Zumper’s rental listings will enable OJO to assist consumers at every stage of their home-finding journey, an OJO press statement noted, particularly as increased market competition, challenges to affordability and ever-changing post-pandemic lifestyles make rentals a more viable housing option for many.

John Berkowitz | Photo credit: OJO Labs

“At OJO Labs, we recognize that everyone’s real estate journey looks different, and believe that people should be treated as individuals,” CEO and founder of OJO Labs John Berkowitz said in a statement. “That’s why we only work with trusted partners who share our goal to surface the best possible options for consumers today.”

“Our Ojo Select Network and mortgage partners are perfect examples of this, and Zumper is no different,” Berkowitz added. “We’re thrilled to partner with them to deliver high-quality listings for all — regardless of where they are in their journey — and help them find the best home for their specific needs and lifestyle.”

In August, OJO Labs made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

Email Lillian Dickerson

rentals | technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The best event in real estate kicks off next week! Tickets are selling quickly.Register Now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription