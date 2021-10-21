Real estate tech company OJO Labs has launched an exclusive partnership with rental real estate platform Zumper, the companies announced on Thursday.

Zumper is the largest privately owned rental real estate platform in North America, according to a press release from OJO, and with the partnership, the company will now provide Movoto — the residential search site that OJO acquired in June 2020 — users with more than 500,000 rental listings per month from the rental platform.

The integration of Zumper’s rental listings will enable OJO to assist consumers at every stage of their home-finding journey, an OJO press statement noted, particularly as increased market competition, challenges to affordability and ever-changing post-pandemic lifestyles make rentals a more viable housing option for many.

“At OJO Labs, we recognize that everyone’s real estate journey looks different, and believe that people should be treated as individuals,” CEO and founder of OJO Labs John Berkowitz said in a statement. “That’s why we only work with trusted partners who share our goal to surface the best possible options for consumers today.”

“Our Ojo Select Network and mortgage partners are perfect examples of this, and Zumper is no different,” Berkowitz added. “We’re thrilled to partner with them to deliver high-quality listings for all — regardless of where they are in their journey — and help them find the best home for their specific needs and lifestyle.”

In August, OJO Labs made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

